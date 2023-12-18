Barishal-5: Sadiq Abdullah gets back candidature 

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, an independent candidate for the Barishal-5 constituency, had his candidacy reinstated on Monday through a writ in the High Court.

Former city mayor Sadiq Abdullah sought the Awami League nomination for the seat, but Zahid Faruq, the current Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Water Resources, secured the party's nomination.

Failing to obtain the party's ticket, Sadiq Abdullah ran as an independent candidate, and the returning officer deemed his nomination valid.