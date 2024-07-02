Varsity teachers refuse govt clarification, continue protests against pension scheme

Public university teachers have refused the national pension authority's clarification, terming it ‘wrong,’ and vowed to continue their ongoing all-out strike across the campuses.

The teachers have recently been included in the Prottoy scheme of the universal pension scheme, disentitling them to their conventional pension system. In protest, they waged an indefinite work abstention programme since 1 July, the day that marked the formal operation of the Prottoy scheme.

When asked about the teachers’ stance, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the secretariat on Tuesday described the ongoing movement as ‘irrational,’ without detailing his statement further.