2023 appears as second Nakba for Palestinians: Yousef Ramadan

The embassy of Palestine in Bangladesh in coordination with the Consular Corps in Bangladesh organised an Art Exhibition by a budding artist of Bangladesh, Tahia Tabani.

The art exhibition was organised commemorating the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People on 29 November.

The Day is observed by the United Nations and countries across the world, underscoring the date on which in 1947 the General Assembly adopted the resolution ‘the Partition Resolution’, providing for the establishment in Palestine of a “Jewish State” and an “Arab State”, with Jerusalem as a corpus separatum under a special international regime.