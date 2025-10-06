‘Many advisers are thinking about a safe exit,’ Nahid's remarks spark debate on social media
“Many of the advisers have established liaisons with various political parties, and they are thinking about their safe exit,” said Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), in a recent television interview. His remarks have stirred wide discussion and criticism on social media, particularly on Facebook.
Several pages and accounts have shared video clips and photo cards featuring his statement, drawing mixed reactions. As of 9:00 pm Sunday, a photo card posted on the verified Facebook page of Ekattor TV had received around 12,000 reactions and 1,400 comments.
During the July mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government, Nahid Islam — then coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement — had announced the one-point demand for the regime’s resignation. Following the uprising, he joined the interim government as an adviser representing the students, serving as the adviser for the Ministry of Information. He later resigned in February and became the NCP convener. Meanwhile, two other student representatives, Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, remain advisers in the current government.
In the interview with Ekattor TV, Nahid Islam said that none of them had wanted to become government advisers.
“We had called for a national government. If that had happened, students wouldn’t have had to take responsibility. Without the involvement of political forces or those behind the uprising, the interim government wouldn’t have lasted even three months,” he said, adding that attempts to overthrow or counter the uprising continued during the first six months and such effort still persists.
He admitted that trusting certain political figures and advisers had been a mistake.
“We should have strengthened the student leadership and joined the government collectively,” he said.
“We trusted the political parties and sections of civil society — but that trust was misplaced. Many advisers have looked after their own interests or betrayed the spirit of the uprising. When the time comes, we will disclose their names.”
Nahid further remarked, “Many advisers have established liaisons with political parties and are thinking about their safe exits. This is something we are having to endure and will continue to face. Had they remembered that their mandate came from the uprising’s strength — from the ordinary people who took to the streets, gave their lives, and were injured — this deviation among advisers wouldn’t have occurred.”
When contacted Sunday night for further comment, Nahid Islam did not respond to phone calls.