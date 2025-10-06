‘Many advisers are thinking about a safe exit,’ Nahid's remarks spark debate on social media

“Many of the advisers have established liaisons with various political parties, and they are thinking about their safe exit,” said Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), in a recent television interview. His remarks have stirred wide discussion and criticism on social media, particularly on Facebook.

Several pages and accounts have shared video clips and photo cards featuring his statement, drawing mixed reactions. As of 9:00 pm Sunday, a photo card posted on the verified Facebook page of Ekattor TV had received around 12,000 reactions and 1,400 comments.

During the July mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government, Nahid Islam — then coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement — had announced the one-point demand for the regime’s resignation. Following the uprising, he joined the interim government as an adviser representing the students, serving as the adviser for the Ministry of Information. He later resigned in February and became the NCP convener. Meanwhile, two other student representatives, Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, remain advisers in the current government.