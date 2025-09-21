No foreign influence behind proposal for Prof. Yunus to head govt: Nahid Islam

There was no instigation by domestic or foreign powers in the proposal to appoint Professor Muhammad Yunus as the head of the interim government.

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam stated this during a cross-examination before International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Sunday.

State-appointed counsel Md Amir Hossain on behalf of absconding accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan conducted the cross-examination.