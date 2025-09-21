No foreign influence behind proposal for Prof. Yunus to head govt: Nahid Islam
There was no instigation by domestic or foreign powers in the proposal to appoint Professor Muhammad Yunus as the head of the interim government.
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam stated this during a cross-examination before International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Sunday.
State-appointed counsel Md Amir Hossain on behalf of absconding accused Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan conducted the cross-examination.
In his statement before the tribunal, Nahid Islam said it was not true that they had proposed Professor Muhammad Yunus to head the interim government at the instigation of domestic and foreign powers.
Nahid Islam’s deposition concluded today, Sunday, as the 47th witness in the case filed against three accused, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on charges of crimes against humanity during the July uprising.
Alongside Sheikh Hasina, the other two accused in this case are former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.
Of them, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in a statement confessed to his guilt as an “approver” (state witness). He was produced before the tribunal today.
During cross-examination, Nahid Islam further told the tribunal, “It is not true that the one-point programme for the fall of the government on 3 August was the outcome of our long-term planning. Nor is it true that domestic and foreign powers were behind our movement. It is also not true that we proposed Professor Muhammad Yunus as head of the interim government at the instigation of such powers.”
At this stage, the prosecution raised an objection. Prosecutor Md Mizanul Islam, representing the state, argued that a change of government could not be challenged. The tribunal, however, ruled that the matter was relevant.
In further replies during cross-examination, Nahid Islam said, “It is not true that Sheikh Hasina did not resign on 5 August. It is also not true that Sheikh Hasina did not go to India under compulsion.”
Earlier in his deposition, Nahid Islam stated that, as part of prior preparations, they had discussed with Professor Muhammad Yunus the formation of a new government. Even before the fall of the government on 5 August last year, they had proposed that he assume the responsibilities of heading the new administration.
On 5 August last year, in a student and public uprising, the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina was overthrown. Sheikh Hasina fled to India.
On 8 August that year, Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus returned from France to Bangladesh. On that very day, the interim government was formed under his leadership.