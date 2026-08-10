Indian high commissioner meets Tarique Rahman
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The meeting took place at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday morning. The Prime Minister’s Office shared the information in a post on its verified Facebook page at around 12:15pm.
This was his first meeting with the Bangladeshi prime minister. As a preparatory meeting ahead of today’s courtesy call, Trivedi met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday afternoon.
Tensions suddenly flared in Bangladesh-India relations last Wednesday after ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina spoke to journalists in New Delhi.
After that period of tension, the two neighbouring countries are now focusing on bringing their relations back on a positive track through dialogue. As part of that effort, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday.
Dinesh Trivedi assumed office as India’s high commissioner to Bangladesh in June. This was his first meeting with the Bangladeshi prime minister. As a preparatory meeting ahead of today’s courtesy call, Trivedi met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday afternoon.
Dinesh Trivedi spoke about his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at an event in Dhaka yesterday.
Responding to questions from journalists, he said, “We all have great respect for the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I have heard his speeches many times. He is a people-friendly person. Our prime minister is also a people-friendly person.”
The Indian high commissioner stressed resolving problems through dialogue.
He said, “I feel that when the two leaders meet, many problems are resolved. Problems are resolved when we talk to each other. I fully believe that the people are one. There will be a solution. There is nothing negative here. Everything is positive.”