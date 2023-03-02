Resolve the issues yourselves and join the election: CEC

“We requested the political parties earlier too; and, we have been appealing to them time and again, you come and take part in the election. Try to resolve the differences if you have any. The election commission cannot act as the boss,” Habibul Awal added.
He also said the election commission will take every step to ensure a participatory and unhindered environment in the election. “But we humbly request all the political parties to take part in the election and create a balance at the polling stations by contesting in the polls so that there is neutrality and relevance.”
The CEC also mentioned that the voting situation during the tenure of incumbent election commission was satisfying to an extent though the turnout was low. He, however, hoped there would “adequate” turnout in the parliamentary elections that would be competitive.
Kazi Habibul Awal said based on our estimations and reality we can say said the turnout increases when voting is competitive. The number of voters in the by-elections was low because the tenure (of incumbent parliament) is just 10 more months. And, there was no competition per se. But the turnout was satisfying in the Union Parishad elections. It is said that voting is slower in EVM (electronic voting machine), but even there the turnout was sufficiently good.”
CEC Awal further said, “We hope voting will be competitive in the future and the turnout will be adequate then.”
Highlighting their role in the election, the CEC said, “It the voters who are primarily responsible to increase the turnout at the polling station. The political parties also have a responsibility if the contest is political. They will have to carry out their responsibility. As election commission, we will organise the election.”
Habibul Awal said, “We will supply ballot papers, boxes and we strictly tell the law enforcement agencies to ensure the law and order and conducive environment around the polling station. Then who is responsible? The responsibility lies on overall coordination; it is not solely a responsibility of the election commission.”
Election commissioners Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana, Md. Alamgir, EC secretary Md. Jahangir and concerned officials were present at the National Voter programme.
The rally was brought out of the Nirbachan Bhaban and ended Nirbachan Bhaban parading several roads around Agargaon.
The election commission has also organised a discussion marking the day in afternoon.