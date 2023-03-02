Resolve the issues yourselves and join the election: CEC

“We requested the political parties earlier too; and, we have been appealing to them time and again, you come and take part in the election. Try to resolve the differences if you have any. The election commission cannot act as the boss,” Habibul Awal added.

He also said the election commission will take every step to ensure a participatory and unhindered environment in the election. “But we humbly request all the political parties to take part in the election and create a balance at the polling stations by contesting in the polls so that there is neutrality and relevance.”

The CEC also mentioned that the voting situation during the tenure of incumbent election commission was satisfying to an extent though the turnout was low. He, however, hoped there would “adequate” turnout in the parliamentary elections that would be competitive.