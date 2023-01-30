Two vessels with goods for Rooppur docks at Mongla port

Two vessels with consignments for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pabna have arrived at Mongla port, reports UNB.

The ships-- ‘MV Anka Sun’ and ‘MV Sapodilla’ carrying goods weighing 1400.42 MT and 518.42 MT respectively docked at the port’s jetty no 7 and 8 on Sunday evening, Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Harbor Master Captain Shaheen Majid said.

The unloading of goods from the ships started on Sunday night, he added.