Each country should have ‘Data Protection Act’: Law Minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq talks to mediaFile photo

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said on Monday that every country should have the ‘Data Protection Act’ reports news agency UNB.

The minister said this a day after US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas said that many US organisations would have to leave Bangladesh once the draft law is passed.

The law minister made his statement while replying to questions from journalists after inaugurating the ‘11th Orientation Course of Additional District and Sessions Judges’ at the auditorium of Justice Administration Training Institute in the capital.

He said corrections will be made if any inconsistency is detected in the drafted law (Data Protection Act) after discussion with the stakeholders.

The minister said the justice division is working to provide low cost and quick services despite being burdened with some 3.7 million pending cases.

He further said that reducing the huge gridlock of the pending cases is a big challenge.

Anisul advised the additional district and sessions judges detailing how to reduce the huge number of pending cases by using their own experiences.

The training institute director general justice Nazmun Ara Sultan chaired the function.

