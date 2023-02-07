Each country should have ‘Data Protection Act’: Law Minister

The law minister made his statement while replying to questions from journalists after inaugurating the ‘11th Orientation Course of Additional District and Sessions Judges’ at the auditorium of Justice Administration Training Institute in the capital.

He said corrections will be made if any inconsistency is detected in the drafted law (Data Protection Act) after discussion with the stakeholders.

The minister said the justice division is working to provide low cost and quick services despite being burdened with some 3.7 million pending cases.