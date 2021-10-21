Dhaka-Beijing political trust continues to deepen: Li Jiming

Terming China the largest trading partner of Bangladesh, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said the Bangladesh-China relations have achieved a rapid development, reports UNB.

“The political mutual trust between our two sides has continued to deepen, the cultural exchange and education cooperation as an integral part of our deeply-rooted bilateral relations, have been active and fruitful,” he said.

Currently, the envoy said, China has become one of the top destinations for Bangladeshi students to study abroad and students are one of the main cornerstones of the friendship between the two peoples.