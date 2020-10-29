Dhaka-Beijing ties see important political understanding

Speaking as chief guest at the discussion, state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam said that the relations between the two countries heightened after prime minister Sheikh Hasina had visited China in 2014. Since then the two countries have maintained continued contact. And in 2016, China’s president Xi Jinping paid a historical visit to Bangladesh.

He said, when the coronavirus situation improves, such visits will increase.

Shahriar Alam said that there are many reasons that China’s investors are interested in Bangladesh. These include vast economic possibilities, geopolitical location and a high GFP rate. With the increased interest of Chinese investors, Bangladesh is placing importance on higher trade and investment cooperation with the country.

While speaking as the special guest at the discussion, Chinese ambassador Li Jiming highlighted the importance of the exchange visits of the political leadership in stepping up relations at a strategic level. He said, the two countries would have to work together to establish political trust in order to deepen ties. The China visit of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh visit of president Xi Jinping played an important role in increasing mutual trust between the two countries.

The Chinese ambassador said that special attention was being attached to the countries that had joined the Belt and Road Initiative. Chinese investors have interest in Bangladesh’s economic advancement. He advised that, in order to attract Chinese investors, particular attention be paid to the problems of bureaucratic complications, institutional weaknesses and skilled workers. He said that economic cooperation should be seen in a broader perspective rather than in a limited context.