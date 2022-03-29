Dhaka calls for joint efforts to build smarter BIMSTEC

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday called for renewing joint efforts at building a “more effective and smarter” BIMSTEC as an outcome-oriented regional organisation.

“The fifth BIMSTEC Summit would revitalise the BIMSTEC process with a stronger political commitment and substantive directives and guidance of our leaders to chart the future trajectory of the BIMSTEC towards a higher level,” he said.

Foreign minister Momen, who led the Bangladesh delegation, was speaking at the eighteenth ministerial meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in the Sri Lankan capital city on eve of the fifth BIMSTEC Summit scheduled for 30 March.