Dhaka-Narayanganj rail services to resume after 2 months

Narayanganj station master Kamrul Islam Khan said the train service on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route will resume from Thursday.
“Instead of 16 pairs of trains, 10 pairs including 4 pairs in the morning and 4 pairs in the afternoon would carry passengers.”
Preparations have been made accordingly. To see whether the path was navigable the trial was being given by Demu train, he added.
Passengers could between Dhaka and Narayanganj in 45 minutes with a fare of only Tk 15. Whereas it takes almost one hours and Tk 36 when travelling by bus.
This made the railway service popular on this route.
The service on this route has been closed since 22 June due to the increasing Covid-19 infection rate.