Bangladesh

Dhaka-Narayanganj rail services to resume after 2 months

Prothom Alo English Desk

Prothom Alo English Desk

The railway services on Dhaka-Narayanganj route, suspended almost 2 months ago, will resume from Thursday, said railway officials.

Railway workers have been busy repairing the Dhaka-Narayanganj railway line in Isdair Bazar area since last Tuesday, reports UNB.

Demu (Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit) trains were seen running without passengers on this route several times on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Narayanganj station master Kamrul Islam Khan said the train service on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route will resume from Thursday.

“Instead of 16 pairs of trains, 10 pairs including 4 pairs in the morning and 4 pairs in the afternoon would carry passengers.”

Advertisement

Preparations have been made accordingly. To see whether the path was navigable the trial was being given by Demu train, he added.

Passengers could between Dhaka and Narayanganj in 45 minutes with a fare of only Tk 15. Whereas it takes almost one hours and Tk 36 when travelling by bus.

This made the railway service popular on this route.

The service on this route has been closed since 22 June due to the increasing Covid-19 infection rate.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement