Dhaka-Narayanganj rail services to resume after 2 months

Prothom Alo English Desk

The railway services on Dhaka-Narayanganj route, suspended almost 2 months ago, will resume from Thursday, said railway officials.

Railway workers have been busy repairing the Dhaka-Narayanganj railway line in Isdair Bazar area since last Tuesday, reports UNB.

Demu (Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit) trains were seen running without passengers on this route several times on Wednesday.