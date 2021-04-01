Dhaka proposes hosting BIMSTEC Working Group meeting this year

Dhaka has proposed to host the 20th Meeting of the BIMSTEC Working Group on Rules of Origin (WG-ROO) and tourism related meetings virtually this year, reports BSS.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen made the proposal while taking part in the Special Session of the BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) virtually held Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka, a foreign ministry press release said.

The meeting, chaired by Sri Lankan foreign secretary admiral professor Jayanath Colombage, finalised the revised draft Provisional Agenda and the Joint Statement of the Seventeenth BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting to be held virtually on Thursday.