Dhaka reminds other states about burden-sharing principle

The ministry said the attention of the Bangladesh government has been drawn to a news article carried by BBC under the headline "Rohingya Crisis: UN urges rescue of refugees adrift at sea."

Referring to the UN, the foreign ministry said, the report has wrongly claimed that these people were adrift at the sea off the coast of Bangladesh, while the press release issued by the UNHCR and the subsequent news release of the UN clearly mentioned that the boat was located on the Andaman Sea.

The UN news release clearly specified the location of Andaman Sea which lies to the southeast of the Bay of Bengal, south of Myanmar, west of Thailand and east of India's Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, the ministry mentioned in its statement.