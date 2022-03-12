Dhaka, Riyadh eye stronger political, trade ties

Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are keen to strengthen their political and investment relations as Saudi foreign minister prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will hold a close-door meeting with his Saudi counterpart at a city hotel on Wednesday morning which will be followed by bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries at the same venue, reports UNB.

In his less than 24-hour visit at the invitation of Momen, the Saudi foreign minister will also meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the official said.

Ahead of the visit, Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan said the "dynamic partnership" and long-standing relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will further flourish and reach to a new height.