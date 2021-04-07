Dhaka seeks serious regional-multilateral initiatives over Rohingya repatriation

Foreign affairs minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh seeks effective regional and multilateral initiatives for the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar as it remains a compelling priority for Bangladesh, UNB reports.
"Canada, with its global stature and standing on human rights issues, may consider taking a lead in such initiatives. Bangladesh always stands ready to work with Canada and other partners in this direction," he said.
Momen made the remarks while addressing a webinar "Evolving Rohingya Crisis and International Response: Canada's Future Role in Repatriation and Accountability Initiatives" held on 6 April night.
The minister said the displaced Rohingyas are also desperate to return their home with safety and dignity at the earliest possible time.
"It's our collective responsibility to help these distressed people materialise their dreams and aspirations. Only through our concerted efforts, sustained repatriation can become a reality," he said.
Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies in Canada (BCBS) in collaboration Conflict and Resilience Research Institute Canada, organised the webinar.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Khalilur Rahman, senator Marilou McPhedran, Heather McPherson, Brad Redekopp and Neuberger-Jesin professor of International Conflict Resolution John Packer, also spoke on the occasion.
Speakers said Canada must step up with pragmatic 'actions' and genuine 'willingness' regarding continuing humanitarian assistance, imposing effective economic sanctions and stop investing in Myanmar.
There is a need to explore the possibility of the 'Aceh model,' which would guarantee the rights of minorities in Myanmar under a viable confederation within Myanmar, they said.
CRRIC’s executive director Kawser Ahmed moderated the session.