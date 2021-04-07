Dhaka seeks serious regional-multilateral initiatives over Rohingya repatriation

Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies in Canada (BCBS) in collaboration Conflict and Resilience Research Institute Canada, organised the webinar.



High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Khalilur Rahman, senator Marilou McPhedran, Heather McPherson, Brad Redekopp and Neuberger-Jesin professor of International Conflict Resolution John Packer, also spoke on the occasion.



Speakers said Canada must step up with pragmatic 'actions' and genuine 'willingness' regarding continuing humanitarian assistance, imposing effective economic sanctions and stop investing in Myanmar.

There is a need to explore the possibility of the 'Aceh model,' which would guarantee the rights of minorities in Myanmar under a viable confederation within Myanmar, they said.



CRRIC’s executive director Kawser Ahmed moderated the session.