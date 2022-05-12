Dhaka, Seoul to work together for prosperity

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and the East Asia Study Center of the University of Dhaka jointly organised a seminar on the study of “50 Years of Korea-Bangladesh Relations: Trends and Directions” at Foreign Service Academy.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen spoke at the seminar as the chief guest.
South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun and Bangladesh ambassador to South Korea Delwar Hossain joined as special guests chaired by Dhaka University professor Delwar Hossain.
Highlighting Bangladesh-Korea relations Momen sought South Korea’s support for expediting Rohingya repatriation, noting that they have some leverages on Myanmar. “This will be a real achievement.”