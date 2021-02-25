Dhaka-Siliguri train service to start 26 March

The governments of Bangladesh and India have decided to introduce a passenger train service between New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri, India to Dhaka in Bangladesh from 26 March, the Independence Day of Bangladesh.

This will be the third passenger train after Maitree express and Bandhan express, running between the two friendly neighbourhood countries. The prime ministers of both countries will jointly inaugurate the passenger train service, informed the officials.

On 21 February, an eight-member team headed by Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Paksey, Bangladesh reached Siliguri, exchanged talks with the railway officials led by Rabinder Kumar Verma, DRM, Katihar, Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR).