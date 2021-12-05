Bangladesh

'Dhaka-Toronto direct flights to launch soon'

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh has completed all the preparations for Dhaka-Toronto direct flights, said state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, reports UNB.

"All kinds of cooperation from the Canadian high commission in Dhaka in operating the Dhaka-Toronto flight is highly needed," Mahbub Ali added.

The Canadian high commissioner said the Dhaka-Toronto direct flight link will enhance all kinds of trade relations between Bangladesh and France. "We hope to launch the Dhaka-Toronto flight soon."

He also said the Canadian high commission in Dhaka is ready to extend all sorts of cooperation in this regard.

Civil Aviation and Tourism secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, additional secretary Jananendra Nath Sarkar and commercial counselor of the Canadian high commission Angelina Dark were present at the event.

