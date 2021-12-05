'Dhaka-Toronto direct flights to launch soon'

The Canadian high commissioner said the Dhaka-Toronto direct flight link will enhance all kinds of trade relations between Bangladesh and France. "We hope to launch the Dhaka-Toronto flight soon."

He also said the Canadian high commission in Dhaka is ready to extend all sorts of cooperation in this regard.

Civil Aviation and Tourism secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, additional secretary Jananendra Nath Sarkar and commercial counselor of the Canadian high commission Angelina Dark were present at the event.