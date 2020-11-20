Dhaka's upscale areas, downscaled amenities

According to urban planners, an area's or city's livability depends on its population density (persons per acre), nature of infrastructural development, civil amenities, open spaces, drainage facilities, health-education and economic conditions, housing, roads and such indicators. The Detailed Area Plan or DAP research undertaken by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripokkya (RAJUK) uses these indicators to determine the capacity of these areas, on a scale of 100, with 100 being the highest.

If the score is up till 80, then the livability of the area is considered tolerable, said general secretary of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), Adil Muhammad Khan. He said, when this score falls below 80, the livability of the areas begin to decrease.

According to the DAP research which is underway, Dhanmondi has been given a score of 64 regarding its livability-related capacity, Gulshan-Banani 65, Baridhara 56 and Uttara 59. According to the report, the population density in Uttara should be 148 per acre at the highest, but it is 230. In Baridhara it should be 139, but there are 192 persons per acre. Gulshan has a low population density, with 89 persons living per acre where the highest could be 162. But if population continues to grow at the present rate, then by 2035 Gulshan's population density will reach near the ceiling.

There should be 80 persons per acre in Dhanmondi. According to the DAP research, this area has the capacity to accommodate 161 persons per acre. According to 2018 statistics, there were 145 persons per acre in the area. Researchers said that Dhanmondi is rapidly changing from a residential area to a commercial one. It no longer is in the state for which it has been created.