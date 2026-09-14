DUCSU’s teacher evaluation initiative draws criticism, teachers enraged

The website created by the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) to evaluate teachers has drawn reaction from teachers at the university. Most teachers are enraged about the initiative. They believe the evaluation should have been conducted by the university, not DUCSU.

DUCSU officially launched the website on 10 September. By 4:00 pm on Sunday, 13 September, 6,489 students had evaluated their teachers. The scores received by individual teachers have spread on social media from the website. As a result, many teachers are being subjected to mockery and trolling.

Teachers say the initiative to evaluate them is unacceptable because it falls outside DUCSU’s jurisdiction. Even more unacceptable, they say, is the failure to keep the scores confidential. A teacher who fails to teach properly may be relieved of their duties, they said, but there should be no scope to humiliate them.

Many have also raised questions about the process DUCSU has adopted for the evaluations. Amid criticism, DUCSU on Sunday stopped users from viewing teachers’ scores on evaluation. By then, however, the scores had already been widely circulated.