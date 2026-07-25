BGB seizes Indian sarees, cosmetics at Shibganj border
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized a haul of smuggled Indian goods, including sarees and cosmetics, during a raid at the Shibganj border in Chapainawabganj on Wednesday night.
According to a BGB press release issued on Saturday, a special patrol team from the Sonamasjid Border Outpost (BOP), under the 59th Mahananda Battalion, conducted the operation around 8:00 PM acting on a tip-off.
The items were recovered from a paved road in Pirozpur village under Shahabajpur Union, located approximately 700 yards inside Bangladesh from border pillar 185/2-S.
The seized goods include 14 Indian sarees, 166 pieces of various cosmetics, 204 confectionery items and four kilograms of cumin. The total estimated value of the seized items is Tk 2,28,210.
According to BGB officials, the smugglers managed to flee the scene, abandoning the goods after sensing the presence of the patrol team. Legal procedures regarding the seized items are currently underway.
Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, Commanding Officer of the 59th Mahananda Battalion, confirmed the matter.
He stated that the BGB is working tirelessly under ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to protect the country's youth and future generations from the menace of drugs and to curb all forms of smuggling.
Tajul added that such operations would continue in the future.