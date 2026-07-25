BGB seizes Indian sarees, cosmetics at Shibganj border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized a haul of smuggled Indian goods, including sarees and cosmetics, during a raid at the Shibganj border in Chapainawabganj on Wednesday night.

According to a BGB press release issued on Saturday, a special patrol team from the Sonamasjid Border Outpost (BOP), under the 59th Mahananda Battalion, conducted the operation around 8:00 PM acting on a tip-off.