Bangladesh

Diarrhea patients rising in icddr,b

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Diarrhea patients are increasing in International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) at Mohakhali in the capital.

As many as 678 patients were admitted in the hospital until 1:00pm on Tuesday while 710 patients have been admitted as of 1:00pm today, Wednesday.

The hospital chief Baharul Alam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said over 1,300 patients are admitted in the hospital every day. The figure could exceed today, Wednesday.

According to the icddr,b and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), diarrhoea patients are common. However, the number of patients this year is higher than the previous years.

The health emergency operation centre and the control room of DGHS have given a figure on the number of diarrhoea patients across the country from January to March.

According to the figure, a total of 461,611 diarrhoea patients have been treated at hospitals. Two of them died.

The number of infected patients in Mymensingh and Rangpur division has decreased in March as compared to February. The number of diarrhoea patients has increased in the remaining divisions.

