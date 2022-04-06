Diarrhea patients rising in icddr,b

Diarrhea patients are increasing in International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) at Mohakhali in the capital.

As many as 678 patients were admitted in the hospital until 1:00pm on Tuesday while 710 patients have been admitted as of 1:00pm today, Wednesday.

The hospital chief Baharul Alam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said over 1,300 patients are admitted in the hospital every day. The figure could exceed today, Wednesday.