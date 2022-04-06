Diarrhea patients rising in icddr,b

According to the icddr,b and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), diarrhoea patients are common. However, the number of patients this year is higher than the previous years.
The health emergency operation centre and the control room of DGHS have given a figure on the number of diarrhoea patients across the country from January to March.
According to the figure, a total of 461,611 diarrhoea patients have been treated at hospitals. Two of them died.
The number of infected patients in Mymensingh and Rangpur division has decreased in March as compared to February. The number of diarrhoea patients has increased in the remaining divisions.