‘Digital Bangladesh’ campaign is now a model: Joy

Information and Communication Technology adviser to the prime minister Sajeeb Wazed Joy has said Bangladesh provided a model on how people can work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic through its ‘Digital Bangladesh’ campaign since the world was still trying to figure out new workplace conditions.

“The fruit borne by Digital Bangladesh ripened at just the right time to address the economic ravages of COVID-19. As the world was still trying to figure out what the new workplace looked like, Bangladesh provided a model because of its rapid digitization and the transition to remote work that it enabled,” he said in a recent opinion published in US-based prestigious daily ‘The Washington Times’.

He said the coronavirus pandemic disrupted labour markets across the globe and continues to do so. “The short-term consequences were rapid and acute. Millions of people were furloughed or fired, and millions more began working from home.

The long-term repercussions are still being debated, but one thing is certain: the demand for labour and the way we work has changed forever,” he added.

Joy said while many industries and governments of the world are struggling to adapt, a plan of the Bangladesh government to modernise and digitise its economy, education sector, and health care has provided some answers.