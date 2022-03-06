Digital Security Act: Active efforts needed to abolish DSA

Everyone has to be collectively vocal to revoke the Digital Security Act (DSA). The misuse of this law is an obstruction to free journalism and freedom of speech. With the national election ahead, there is risk of further abuse of this law.

Speakers made these observations during an online discussion organised by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS), a research institute, on Saturday morning.

In the discussion titled ‘Digital Security Act 2018: In the Eyes of the Citizens’ the law was claimed to be conflicting with the constitution. Despite extensive criticism from human rights workers, students, civilians and international community for the vague definition of the law, the government formulated the law in 2018.