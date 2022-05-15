Digital surveillance obstructs free press

The discussion titled 'Press under Digital Surveillance' was organised on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. Although 3 May is observed as World Press Freedom Day, this discussion was held on Saturday as there the actual day coincided with the Eid holiday.

The discussion was chaired by Mahfuz Anam, President of the Editors Council and Editor of The Daily Star. Referring to various laws, including the Digital Security Act, he said that the implementation of all the laws was obstructing freedom of expression.The question is, why were there so many laws against free expression? What is it that journalists do, for which they have to tie their hands and feet with so many laws?

Mahfuz Anam said that democracy will not flourish in the country by restricting media. He described the Digital Security Act as an impediment to the expansion of the journalism as a profession and said that the law has the potential to penalise journalists in 20 areas of which 14 are not bailable. This law has been enforced against freedom of expression and journalists.