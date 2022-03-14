Dignitaries call for donating books for underprivileged children

Prominent writer and managing director of City Bank Mashrur Arefin and popular actor Iresh Zaker have urged everyone to be a part of book collection initiative of bKash through donating books for underprivileged children, has said a press release.

Like previous years, books will be given to various libraries, including underprivileged children's schools, primary schools under the book collection initiative of bKash on the occasion of book fair.