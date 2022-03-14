Dignitaries call for donating books for underprivileged children

bKash has been collecting books from visitors, writers and readers at Ekushey book fair, books donated by customers at bKash customer care centres and super shops across the country. bKash also donates books from its own fund. The books will be distributed through voluntary organisation Obhizatrik Foundation.
As part of this, City Bank managing director and writer Mashrur Arefin made the call while donating books at the bKash’s book donation booth on Sunday.
Earlier, popular actor Iresh Zaker, actress Aupee Karim, and founder of the Obhizatrik Foundation Ahmed Imtiaz Jami made the same call while handing over books to underprivileged children at the fair.
In the last two years, bKash has distributed 22,650 books on the occasion of book fair. To make this year's book distribution successful again, bKash has set up five special booths at the fair premises.
In addition, booths have been set up at bKash’s customer care centres and superstores like Agora and Meena Bazar. Interested ones can come to the booth and donate all kinds of new and old books.