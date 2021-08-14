Disabled development stunted by tussle of two organisations

It had been planned that the products made by disabled persons all over the country, would be exhibited and sold at a display centre in the building. There would be residential facilities and vocational training for the disabled there along with a daycare centre. Other facilities include a counseling centre and a recreational centre. The building also had provision for special care to address the needs of autistic persons. And two floors were for the officials and staff.

No centre to display products made by the disabled was found during a visit to the building on 27 July. No daycare was visible there either. There was no one on the 13th and 14th floor supposed to have been allocated for the disabled to stay and also for vocational training. Preparation has been made for indoor services for the disabled on the 5th floor, but it lay unused. The facilities for autistic persons on the 9th floor also remained idle. There was no recreational centre in sight.

Floors 7, 8 and 11 are being used as offices for the staff and officials of the disabled development foundation. There too, only 20 persons were present. These were the foundation's own officials, officers on deputation and other staff members. And so the building which was made to ensure the fundamental rights of the disabled, is not coming to any use.