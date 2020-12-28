‘Disabled persons and emergency assistance: COVID-19 perspective’

AHM Noman Khan: As it is, during normal times people with disabilities face all sorts of problems. They fall behind. Globally too, disabled persons lag behind others.

It is the same in our country. All countries, even developed ones, are facing the negative impact of Covid. The persons who have to depend on their families and the community, are now isolated. What is to be done? They are among the people at the highest risk. One-tenth of the people in Bangladesh have some sort of disability or the other. They face immense suffering during the prevalence of coronavirus.

There is no comprehensive records of how many disabled persons have suffered from coronavirus so far in the country and how many have died. We do not have the statistics and this is a serious shortcoming.

Health and rehabilitation services are means of survival. In normal times disabled people do not get adequate healthcare and during the coronavirus times, they are at great risk. Stress must be placed on their rehabilitation. There are many disabled persons who depend on therapy. Some have to have therapy every day or every week. Many have not been having therapy for 10 months now.

Covid has not only pitched us into misfortune and suffering, it has also brought forward many discoveries. Disabled people would have to come to the therapy centres for their therapy before. They cannot do so now. It is now possible to provide this therapy at home because there are many care centres of the National Disabled Development Foundation under the social welfare ministry.

People would visit the centres before. Now visits must be made from the centres to the homes of the disabled since they are unable to go to the centres. These skills must be shared online with the guardians and carers of the disabled persons because the disabled need care, therapy and counseling.

Education is a sector hit hardest. All over the country schools and colleges are closed. It has taken years to get disabled persons to start turning towards education. But they are dropping out altogether during the coronavirus pandemic. Those without disabilities will manage some way or the other to make up for the studies they have missed during the past 10 months. However, for the disabled, there is the fear of dropping out if they fall back by a year. Disabled persons should be given priority consideration for the vaccines.