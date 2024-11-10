Dr Yunus to leave for Azerbaijan on Monday

Chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to leave for Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday to attend the UN's biggest climate conference, COP29, which is seen as a "pivotal opportunity" to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.

Global leaders and diplomats from across the world will descend on the capital Baku for the annual climate summit to discuss how to avoid increasing threats from climate change in a place that was one of the birthplaces of the oil industry.

Prof Yunus will be leading a small delegation and will return home on 14 November, a senior official said.