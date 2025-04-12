Bangladesh

‘March For Gaza’ came to an end with reading of declaration, presence of huge crowd

A large number of people joined the 'March For Gaza' mass gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on 12 April 2025.

The ‘March For Gaza’ mass gathering in Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka has concluded with the reading of the declaration.

The event commenced shortly after 3:00 pm today, Saturday and ended slightly after 4:00 pm with the reading of the official declaration.

A large number of people were observed at the gathering. Attendees chanted slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine.”

Leaders from various political parties were present on stage to express their solidarity with the programme. Mahmudur Rahman, Editor of Amar Desh newspaper, read out the declaration and delivered a speech.

Leaders of different parties on the stage of 'March For Gaza' mass gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on 12 April 2025.
A Facebook event page titled 'March For Gaza' was created by the Palestine Solidarity Movement, Bangladesh.

Leaders from various political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP) and Hefazat-e-Islam along with representatives from different organisations, Islamic speakers and prominent individuals from various professional backgrounds, have already expressed solidarity with the programme titled March For Gaza.

From early morning, large numbers of people from different parts of Dhaka began moving towards Suhrawardy Udyan to join the mass gathering. Vehicular movement came to a halt around Shahbagh and its surrounding areas.

A large number of people carry out a procession from Shahbagh to the 'March For Gaza' mass gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on 12 April 2025.
Prothom Alo

In the afternoon, processions in groups were observed heading towards Suhrawardy Udyan from areas such as Mirpur, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Banglamotor and Shahbagh. Youths were seen riding on pickup vans, chanting slogans as they proceeded towards the venue.

A significant number of people were also seen arriving by travelling on the roofs of trains from areas including Tejgaon and Khilgaon to participate in the March For Gaza programme.

