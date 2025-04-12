‘March For Gaza’ came to an end with reading of declaration, presence of huge crowd

The ‘March For Gaza’ mass gathering in Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka has concluded with the reading of the declaration.

The event commenced shortly after 3:00 pm today, Saturday and ended slightly after 4:00 pm with the reading of the official declaration.

A large number of people were observed at the gathering. Attendees chanted slogans such as “Free, Free Palestine.”

Leaders from various political parties were present on stage to express their solidarity with the programme. Mahmudur Rahman, Editor of Amar Desh newspaper, read out the declaration and delivered a speech.