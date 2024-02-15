Vehicle registration drops by 38pc in 2023

Car sales in the country declined last year. Registration of almost all types of vehicles including private car, bus, truck, pickup van has decreased by 38 per cent in 2023 than the previous year.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and car dealers said decrease in registration indicates decrease in sales. They blame three reasons—inflation, increase of car price and political uncertainty in the election year--behind this drop.

According to BRTA, as many as 578,151 vehicles were registered in the country in 2022. The number of vehicles registered dropped to 360,861 in 2023.

BRTA registers vehicles in 19 categories. Other than these, there is another category known as ‘others’. In the last year, the registration of only autorickshaws increased compared to the preceding year.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors Limited, which sells commercial vehicles and motorcycles, told Prothom Alo that the dollar price, inflation, difficulty in opening letters of credit (LC) for imports, and political unrest jointly caused decrease in vehicle sales.

