PM Hasina leaves Washington DC for Dhaka

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has left Washington DC en route to Dhaka wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the US.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members took off from Washington DC at around 6:30pm on Sunday local time (Bangladesh time 4:30am Monday).

State minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Muhammad Imran, and Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Muhammad Abdul Muhith, saw off the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister will make a short stopover in London on her way home from Washington.

Sheikh Hasina went to London on 15 September on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension reception hosted by King Charles III.

On 19 September, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 23 September and took part in several events on its sidelines.

