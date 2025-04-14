Chhayanaut welcomes Bangla New Year 1432 through songs, recitation
Chhayanaut started its Barshabaran, ushering in Nababarsha, the Bangla New Year 1432, programmes at Ramna Batmul in the capital just after the sunrise on Monday.
The main message of this year’s programme is “Amar mukti aloy aloy” (my freedom is in light). Songs of light, nature, human beings and patriotism were performed at today’s programme.
The New Year ushering in programme is taking place on a semicircular stage which is 72 feet long and 30 feet wide, from the east to west beneath the banyan tree at Ramna.
Chhayanaut previously announced at a press conference that this year there will be a total of 24 performances. Of them, nine will be group songs, 12 are solo vocal performances, and three recitations.
Chhayanaut’s Executive President Sarwar Ali will read out the ‘Nabo Barsho kothon’ (a speech welcoming the New Year).
The event will conclude with the national anthem.
For this year’s celebration, male performers will wear maroon panjabis with white pajamas while the female performers will wear off-white sarees with maroon borders.
The stage has been decorated in matching maroon colour. The structure of the stage remains the same every year, but its colors are changed to match the performers’ dresses. The color was light green last year.
The Bangla New Year celebration is being broadcast live on Chhayanaut’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Various television channels are also telecasting the programme live.
Renowned cultural organisation Chhayanaut has been organising this New Year celebration at Ramna Batmul since 1967.
In preparation to welcome the Bangla New Year 1432, runthroughs were held over the past three months at Chhayanaut’s Sanskriti Bhaban (cultural centre) in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
The construction of the stage under the banyan tree at Ramna began on 8 April.