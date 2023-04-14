US doesn't want caretaker government: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said the United States does not want caretaker government but they want the election as per the country's existing law, reports UNB.

"US is very happy to see our development and they want to be part of our development journey," he told reporters after attending a programme in Sylhet.

Momen said the government wants a free and fair election.

"But it's not only the government's responsibility. It's also a responsibility of the people and all the political parties to ensure a free and fair election," he said.

The people of Bangladesh never forget to vote, Momen said.