Loan securities: HC order that banned dishonoured cheque cases stayed

The Appellate Division has stayed a verdict that the High Court delivered recently placing a ban on dishonoured cheque cases by the financial institutions.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the order hearing a petition filed by the BRAC Bank. The development now cleared the way for filing cases if a cheque of loan securities bounces.

The High Court on 23 November granted the appeal of three people, including Mohammad Ali, a trader of Barail in Brahmanbaria who was sentenced by a trial court in a cheque bounce case, and imposed a ban on accepting dishonoured cheque cases.