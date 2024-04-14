Thousands attend Mangal Shovajatra, welcome Bengali new year

People from all ages and walks of life have joined the Mangal Shovajatra in Dhaka and welcomed the Bengali new year by dancing with the rhythm of drums.

Some of them were seen with headbands with ‘Pahela Baishakh’ inscriptions, while some with flower garlands. With the colourful procession around 9:15 am, thousands of people marched from the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University to Shahbagh, Ramna Tennis Complex, and Shishu Park, and returned to the beginning point via the TSC roundabout.