Chief adviser to visit China on 26 March

Foreign ministry officials noted that the chief adviser is likely to depart for Beijing in the afternoon of 26 March, following independence and national day celebrations. Considering the long distance between Hainan and Beijing, a chartered aircraft might be used for the chief adviser’s trip, and the proposal of China might be considered here.

The BFA is a platform where political leaders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and academics discuss key global issues. The conference’s theme is “Asia in the changing world: towards a shared future” and it will focus on development, fostering dialogue, innovative solutions, and assessing practical outcomes to strengthen international cooperation.

Following the political changeover on 5 August, China has been working closely to deepen bilateral relations with Bangladesh. They are trying to showcase their intention by hosting the chief adviser on the golden jubilee of bilateral relations.