Random murder cases against journalists tarnishing interim govt’s image: Editors’ Council

The Editors’ Council, representing top editors across Bangladesh, voiced strong concern on Saturday over the ongoing murder cases against journalists, saying that such actions undermine the promise of independent journalism by the interim government.

The council in “unequivocal voice” said that such cases are an abuse of existing laws.

“In this situation, if no involvement of the accused journalists is found after proper scrutiny, the Editors’ Council urges them to be released from these cases as soon as possible,” council’s president, The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam, and general secretary, daily Bonik Barta editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, said in a statement.

They said if journalists have committed any offence, legal action can be taken against them by following appropriate procedures based on specific allegations.