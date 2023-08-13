'ID hacking' is a business now

We often come across posts on various social media saying “Facebook account has been hacked. Offensive posts are being made. Apologies.” Sometimes it says, “Don’t send money if requested from this account.”

It’s no secret that people’s social media ID or profile gets hacked. But the fact that several rings have spun a business out of providing illegal hacking services in exchange of money certainly is something unique.

In recent times, some posts caught attention on different online-based messengers and social media platforms where there were advertisements for hacking IDs on platforms like Facebook, Gmail, Imo and Whatsapp.

Some messages of this sort were received on Whatsapp also. Meanwhile, numerous groups and pages appear on Facebook if searched with the key words ‘ID hack'.