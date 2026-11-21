90 BGB platoons deployed in 8 districts, including Dhaka, Gopalganj; drones, body-worn cameras to be used
A total of 90 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and seven other districts to maintain law and order, ensure public security and prevent any untoward incidents.
According to a BGB press release issued today, Saturday the deployment covers Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar districts.
Of the deployed forces, 18 platoons have been deployed in Dhaka district, five in Dhaka metropolitan city, six in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 29 in Gopalganj, two in Mymensingh, five in Faridpur and six in Cox's Bazar.
Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment if necessary.
The BGB personnel will perform their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies in line with instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
They will strengthen security and surveillance at key installations, industrial zones and other important locations while taking measures to prevent disorder, violence and activities that could threaten public safety.
Meanwhile, technology-based surveillance is being maintained through a monitoring cell at BGB Headquarters to closely observe the ground situation and ensure effective coordination.
Live footage from drones, body-worn cameras and other modern surveillance equipment is being monitored round the clock, the release said.
The BGB personnel are carrying out their assigned duties alongside their regular border responsibilities, maintaining professionalism, discipline and patience.
The force remains committed to protecting people's lives and property, facilitating normal movement and daily activities, and taking necessary precautionary measures to deal with any untoward situation, it added.