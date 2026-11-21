Of the deployed forces, 18 platoons have been deployed in Dhaka district, five in Dhaka metropolitan city, six in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 29 in Gopalganj, two in Mymensingh, five in Faridpur and six in Cox's Bazar.

Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment if necessary.

The BGB personnel will perform their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies in line with instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs.