Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs

BGB flags are being flown at half-mast at all Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) installations and all BGB members are wearing black badges to mark the day.

Besides, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and family members of the slain officers also paid their tributes.

On February 25, 2009, several hundred Bangladesh Rifles (now BGB) men staged an armed revolt at the Darbar Hall of the force's Pilkhana headquarters during the three-day "BDR Week". They killed 74 people, including 57 army officers.

The mutiny ended the following day with the surrender of firearms, ammunition and grenades through a negotiation between the then government and the BDR rebels.

A total of 58 cases including one for murder and looting and the rest for mutiny were filed in connection with the incident.