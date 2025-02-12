HC full verdict: Interim govt supported by legal documents, people’s will

The High Court bench of justice Fatema Najib and justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi rejected the writ on 13 January. The full verdict of the court on the rejection order has recently been published.

The verdict said the writ petitioner (lawyer Mohammad Mohsin Rashid) said that the incumbent interim government is not supported by any legal documents. It has to be mentioned here that the president of Bangladesh took counsel as per the article 106 of the constitution in a unique situation. He acted following the counsel. That is why this is supported by legal documents and the will of the people of Bangladesh.

The full verdict further stated, “The mass uprising that took place in July-August 2024 is part of our history and we hope the people will be taken care of in the coming years.”

The writ petition was rejected mentioning that it was filed based on misconception, malice and an intention to harass.

Article 106 of the constitution is about the advisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court. According to the article, “If at any time it appears to the President that a question of law has arisen, or is likely to arise, which is of such a nature and of such public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court upon it, he may refer the question to the Appellate Division for consideration and the division may, after such hearing as it thinks fit, report its opinion thereon to the President.”