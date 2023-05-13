Cyclone Mocha approaches coast with 170 KPH wind speed

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha is gaining strength in the Bay and has been approaching the Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar coast with a maximum wind speed of 170 kilometers per hour in gusts within 74 km of its center.

It is moving towards the north-northwesterly direction and is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and the north Myanmar coast between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday, according to the latest weather bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).