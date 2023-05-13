Cyclone Mocha approaches coast with 170 KPH wind speed

The very severe cyclonic storm Mocha is gaining strength in the Bay and has been approaching the Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar coast with a maximum wind speed of 170 kilometers per hour in gusts within 74 km of its center.
It is moving towards the north-northwesterly direction and is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and the north Myanmar coast between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday, according to the latest weather bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told Prothom Alo this morning that the wind speed of cyclone Mocha is increasing and its distance from the Bangladesh coast is decreasing.
The BMD bulletin said Cox’s Bazar and adjoining coastal regions would experience the peripheral effect of the cyclone by Saturday evening. The cyclone gained a maximum sustained wind speed of 150 KPH within 74 km of its center and is rising to 170 KPH in gusts. The sea will remain very high near the storm center.
The meteorological department asked the Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram maritime ports to keep the great danger signal -8 hoisted while Mongla and Payra ports will hoist the local warning signal -4.
The coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars will be under great danger signal-8.
At midnight on Friday, the cyclone was centered about 865 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 795 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 830 km south-southwest of Mongla port, and 795 km south-southwest of Payra port.
Due to the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, low-lying areas of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above the normal astronomical tide.
Furthermore, the low-lying areas, offshore islands, and chars of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, and Bhola are likely to be inundated by a surge height of 5-7 feet.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.