Great danger signal-8 at three maritime ports

According to the bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm may cross Cox's Bazar and the north Myanmar coast between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been asked to remain in shelter till further notice.

Coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, and their offshore islands and chars will come under the great danger signal - 8.

Cox’s Bazar and adjoining coastal regions may experience the peripheral effect of the storm in the evening on Sunday.