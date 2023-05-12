Great danger signal-8 at three maritime ports

The meteorological department (BMD) has directed the Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, and Payra maritime ports to hoist the great danger signal - 8 as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha has steadily been approaching towards the coast.
However, the direction for the Mongla port remained unchanged at the local warning signal-four, the BMD said in a special weather bulletin on Friday night.
According to the bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm may cross Cox's Bazar and the north Myanmar coast between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm on Sunday. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been asked to remain in shelter till further notice.
Coastal districts of Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, and their offshore islands and chars will come under the great danger signal - 8.
Cox’s Bazar and adjoining coastal regions may experience the peripheral effect of the storm in the evening on Sunday.
Mocha, located over the east-central Bay and adjoining area, moved towards north-northeastwards over the same area. At 6:00 pm, it was centered about 930 kilometers south-southwest of Chattogram port, 860 kms south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 890 kms south-southwest of Mongla port, and 855 kms south-southwest of Payra port.
The BMD forecast that the storm may intensify further and move in a north-northeasterly direction. The low-lying areas of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above the normal astronomical tide.
Due to the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, and Barguna are likely to see their low-lying areas, offshore islands, and chars inundated by a surge-height of 5-7 feet above the astronomical tide.