DoE's DG Rafique Ahammed dies of Covid-19

Environment department director general AKM Rafique Ahammed died at a hospital in Dhaka early on Saturday morning, days after contracting Covid-19.
Rafique passed away at Central Police Hospital around 4.14 am, said Dipankar Bar, senior information officer of the environment, forests and climate change ministry.
The top environment officer was undergoing treatment at the hospital since 23 March and put on life support after his condition worsened on Friday.
A BCS (administration) cadre of 10th batch who joined government service in 1991, Rafique is survived by his wife and two sons.
Before joining DoE on 22 May 2019, Rafique served as a commercial counsellor at the consulate of Bangladesh in Dubai.
Environment, forest and climate change minister Shahab Uddin, deputy minister Habibun Nahar, secretary Ziaul Hasan, and employees of the ministry have expressed deep shock at the demise of Rafique.