DoE's DG Rafique Ahammed dies of Covid-19

Environment department director general AKM Rafique Ahammed died at a hospital in Dhaka early on Saturday morning, days after contracting Covid-19.

Rafique passed away at Central Police Hospital around 4.14 am, said Dipankar Bar, senior information officer of the environment, forests and climate change ministry.

The top environment officer was undergoing treatment at the hospital since 23 March and put on life support after his condition worsened on Friday.