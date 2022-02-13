Dope test for drivers to be made compulsory: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said dope test will be made compulsory for the vehicle drivers and within two months they should get their appointment letters, reports UNB.

The minister said this to newsmen after attending a meeting of the taskforce on law and order on roads at the secretariat.

"Except in the terminals, any money collection on the roads will not be allowed. Even the tax courts formed in the district and upazila levels won't be allowed to collect money from anywhere," said Asaduzzaman Khan.