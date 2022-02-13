Dope test for drivers to be made compulsory: Home minister

The minister said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been asked to take actions in this regard. The home minister said a committee has been formed led by Bangladesh Road Transport Association (BRTA) chairman to examine how long the old private and government vehicles can operate on the roads.
"The decision to form the committee was made as the expired old vehicles often cause accidents on the roads," he added.
Asaduzzaman Khan said arrangements will be made to conduct dope tests at the terminals and drivers will be tested immediately before driving. He said BRTA has started the dope tests from 30 January before providing licenses.
"After two months, we will check whether the owners have provided appointment letters to staff, drivers as it is in the law," he said.