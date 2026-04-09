Abu Sayeed murder case: the accused received and the sentences
The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced two individuals to death and three others to life imprisonment in the case concerning crimes against humanity related to the killing of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and the first martyr of the July mass uprising. The tribunal also handed down varying prison terms to the remaining 25 accused.
A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-2, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, delivered the verdict today, Thursday.
The other members of the tribunal are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
The two individuals sentenced to death are former police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy. Both are currently in custody.
The three individuals sentenced to life imprisonment are also former police officers: former Assistant Commissioner Md Arifuzzaman, former Inspector (Unarmed) Rabiul Islam, and former Sub-Inspector (SI, Unarmed) Bibhuti Bhushan Roy. All three remain absconding.
Former VC sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment
The case involved a total of 30 accused, with the remaining 25 receiving various prison terms.
Among them, former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Md Hasibur Rashid, has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. He is currently absconding.
Former Proctor Shariful Islam has received a five-year rigorous imprisonment sentence and is in custody.
Former Associate Professor of the Mathematics Department, Md Mashiur Rahman, and former Associate Professor of the Public Administration Department, Asaduzzaman Mondal, have each been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment. Both remain absconding.
Former Assistant Registrar Rafiul Hasan Russel has been sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment, while former Assistant Registrar Md Hafizur Rahman has received a three-year sentence. Rafiul is in custody, whereas Hafizur remains absconding.
Former Section Officer Md Moniruzzaman Palash has been sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and is absconding.
Former MLSS Mohammad Nurunnabi Mondal, former security guard Nur Alam Mia, former office assistant cum computer operator Md Mahabubar Rahman, and former MLSS AKM Amir Hossain have received sentences ranging from three to five years rigorous imprisonment. All are absconding.
Former contractual employee of the university’s Registrar Office, Md Anwar Parvez, has also been convicted. He is in custody.
The verdict states, “His period in detention shall be considered as time served, and the sentence is hereby deemed completed. If he is not required in any other case, the prison authorities are directed to release him immediately.”
Former Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RPMP), Md Moniruzzaman, has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and remains absconding.
Former Deputy Commissioner of RPMP, Md Abu Maruf Hossain, and former Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Shah Nur Alam Patwari have each been sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment. Both are absconding.
Absconding physician Md Sarwar Hossain (Chandan) has been sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment.
President of the university unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Pomel Barua, has been sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and is absconding.
General Secretary Md Mahafuzur Rahman, Vice-Presidents Md Fazle Rabbi and Md Akhtar Hossain, Organising Secretaries Sejan Ahmed and Dhananjay Kumar, and Office Secretary Babul Hossain have each been sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment. All remain absconding.
Joint General Secretary Md Masudul Hasan has been sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and is also absconding.