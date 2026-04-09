Abu Sayeed murder case: the accused received and the sentences

The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced two individuals to death and three others to life imprisonment in the case concerning crimes against humanity related to the killing of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and the first martyr of the July mass uprising. The tribunal also handed down varying prison terms to the remaining 25 accused.

A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-2, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, delivered the verdict today, Thursday.

The other members of the tribunal are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

The two individuals sentenced to death are former police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amir Hossain and former constable Sujan Chandra Roy. Both are currently in custody.