Jamaat regains its registration with electoral symbol 'Scales'
The election commission has officially restored the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, reinstating its traditional electoral symbol, the ‘Scales’ (Daripalla).
The commission on Tuesday published a gazette notification signed by senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed, declaring the cancellation of its earlier notification issued on 28 October 2018, which had revoked Jamaat’s registration.
Following a ruling handed down by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Jamaat-e-Islami’s party registration with its party symbol was reinstated by cancelling the notification issued on 28 October 2018, said the latest notification.
With reinstatement of registration, Jamaat will now be able to contest the next parliamentary elections, using its ‘Scales’ symbol.
Jamaat had originally been registered with the election commission on 4 November 2008 (Registration No. 014) under Article 90B of the Representation of the People Order, 1972. But the registration was scrapped in 2018 in compliance with a 2013 judgment delivered by the High Court following a writ petition of 2009.
However, on 1 June last, the Appellate Division overturned the High Court’s verdict, paving the way for the restoration of the party’s registration and its electoral symbol.
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, the election commission in a meeting held on 4 June took a decision to reinstate Jamaat’s registration and symbol.