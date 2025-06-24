Jamaat regains its registration with electoral symbol 'Scales'

The election commission has officially restored the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, reinstating its traditional electoral symbol, the ‘Scales’ (Daripalla).

The commission on Tuesday published a gazette notification signed by senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed, declaring the cancellation of its earlier notification issued on 28 October 2018, which had revoked Jamaat’s registration.

Following a ruling handed down by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Jamaat-e-Islami’s party registration with its party symbol was reinstated by cancelling the notification issued on 28 October 2018, said the latest notification.

With reinstatement of registration, Jamaat will now be able to contest the next parliamentary elections, using its ‘Scales’ symbol.